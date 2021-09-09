“Candidates want instant gratification,” said Matt Lavery, UPS’s global director of sourcing and recruiting. “We wanted to take away as many barriers as we could.”
The speedy hiring applies to its most common jobs for seasonal workers: package handlers and driver helpers, who take a package from a truck and deliver it to doorsteps, but don’t drive the vehicle.
The company said it whittled down its hiring decisions to half-an-hour by having applicants submit all their paperwork online and forgoing interviews. Applicants could be working as soon as a day or two. Before it would take up to two weeks with all the scheduling that had to be done for interviews, according to Lavery.
Atlanta-based UPS said it pays between $15 per hour and $22 per hour, depending where in the country the job is. In some areas of the country, where it’s tougher to find workers, it offers bonuses that could hike up the hourly rate, the company said.