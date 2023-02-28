Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO — SAN DIEGO — Fate Therapeutics Inc. (FATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $56.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The clinical-stage biotech company that develops stem cell treatments posted revenue of $44.4 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.7 million.
