What’s been less talked about is how the pandemic has changed fathering, particularly in respect to new fathers who don’t have a pre-pandemic comparison. In a study from June last year — still early in the Covid era — the Harvard Graduate School of Education found that 68% of fathers felt closer or much closer to their children since the start of the pandemic. Particularly for fathers who have spent a significant portion of time working from home during the pandemic, this makes sense — if you’re always around for mealtime, bathtime and bedtime, you’re likely going to feel closer to your kids. While fathers may have gone back to work sooner than mothers, Jed Kolko, the chief economist at employment website Indeed.com, notes that on an hours-adjusted basis there isn’t the same working gap between fathers and mothers, with both having reduced the number of hours they work by about the same amount since February 2020.