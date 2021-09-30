The implications of a lame-duck FCC are painfully far-reaching. The agency has important work to do after the pandemic laid bare the U.S. digital divide, which continues to contribute immensely to the country’s enduring racial and economic inequalities. Whether someone is seeking employment or trying to obtain unemployment benefits, the process pretty much requires an internet connection, and having one certainly has made it easier to see a doctor and obtain a Covid vaccine. But for too long, internet access has been treated as a luxury rather than a utility, in turn shaping policies that have stunted upward mobility for Black Americans and rural residents. It starts as early as school age, with the pandemic forcing some kids to do homework in fast-food parking lots where they could use free Wi-Fi. Microsoft Corp. estimated in November 2019 that about 157 million people in the U.S. weren’t using the internet at broadband speeds, generously defined as 25 megabits per second — that’s roughly half the population.