No. In clinical trials, the Covid vaccines in use around the world proved effective in preventing people from getting sick with Covid, not necessarily from getting a low-level coronavirus infection that could be passed on. Their efficacy rates against disease varied from 95% -- for two of them, one from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE and another from Moderna Inc. -- to 50% -- for a vaccine from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd, which has shown much greater efficacy in preventing hospitalization in an initial real-world trial. In Israel, which has one of the world’s highest rates of Covid vaccination, the effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at preventing asymptomatic infection was estimated at 91.5%, but further studies are needed to confirm that result and determine the figure for other vaccines. If the vaccines prove to be 80% effective at preventing infection, 75% to 90% of people would need to be immunized, according to the Lancet paper. Another unknown is exactly how long vaccine protection lasts, though some scientists are confident that immunity after recovery from a case of Covid lasts as long as eight months, which could be similar for vaccines. The shorter the duration, the higher the rates of immunization required to establish herd immunity.