He’s right, and nothing the Fed does with monetary policy can fix those supply-chain disruptions, which have nothing to do with an overheating economy. Would a less accommodative stance open the ports in China that have been hit by Covid-19 outbreaks? Would it solve the semiconductor chip crisis that has curbed the production of autos and sent used-car prices soaring? Would it reverse the five-fold increase in shipping-container costs? Would it lower food prices that have soared because of droughts and worker shortages? Would it address the shortage of truckers that have led to higher transportation costs? The answer to all these questions is no.