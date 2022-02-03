With national unemployment falling below 4%, the Federal Reserve has indicated it’s time to start moving rates higher, probably as soon as March. That policy shift might make sense for most of the country, but it risks squeezing the places whose economies have lagged behind. And that happens to be mostly urban areas, particularly New York City and Los Angeles. These cities still have unemployment rates far higher than most of the country, and will no longer have easy monetary policy to help them catch up with the places that weren’t hit as hard.