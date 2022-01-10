This bunching of three tightening measures is highly unfortunate, especially because it was avoidable. It unduly increases the risks of an unnecessary policy-induced hit to livelihoods that would impose a disproportionate burden on the most vulnerable segments of the population. It is the reason some of us advised the Fed as early as April of last year to keep an open mind about the nature of the inflation dynamic and to consider an earlier initiation of its taper. Instead, the central bank’s persistence with a gross mischaracterization of inflation for most of 2021 now means that it has fallen significantly behind developments on the ground and risks the de-anchoring of inflationary expectation that would add a more dangerous driver to a level of annual inflation last experienced during the Volcker era.