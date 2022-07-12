Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In recent months, the Federal Reserve has taken a lot of heat from asset managers for letting inflation run out of control and now risking a recession with rapid rate hikes. The chorus of complaints evolves around its perception in the marketplace. “If the Fed doesn’t do its job, the market will,” wrote Bill Ackman, founder of Pershing Square Capital Management. The Fed “risks slipping further into a no-win interaction that is more familiar to developing countries that lack policy credibility,” Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said in a column for Bloomberg Opinion.

Industry titans have reasons to be annoyed. Data due Wednesday will likely point to consumer inflation marching to a fresh four-decade high, thereby tying the Fed’s hands to another 75-basis point rate hike in July. In just four months, the spread between the 10-year Treasury bond and the two-year note, traditionally a reliable barometer of recession risks, inverted three times.

Meanwhile, some of the time-tested portfolio risk management methods, such as hedging US equity exposure with long-dated Treasuries, are broken. Not only did the S&P 500 and Treasuries both deliver negative returns this year, but the correlation between the two asset classes has turned strongly positive.

No doubt, US markets have been weird lately, but everything is relative. Judging by global fund flows, it’s hard to argue investors have lost faith in the Fed.

Rather, developing economies have taken the brunt of the blow. Investors pulled over $50 billion from emerging markets bond funds this year, the most severe in at least 17 years. The redemption on US bond funds, by comparison, has remained fairly tame; sovereign debt even saw inflows, despite losing 7.5% year-to-date.

This is because the Fed is blessed with a currency that is going in the right direction. A strong dollar, which is necessary to tame domestic inflation, keeps portfolio money from fleeing US assets.

Emerging markets, on the other hand, don’t have such luxury. Central bankers there are trapped in a singular focus on inflation, responding more aggressively than expected, and still falling short of keeping up with the dollar. Their currency weakness, in turn, feeds into domestic price increases in everyday products from wheat to natural gas.

Case in point, Hungary surprised with a massive 185 basis point rate hike to 7.75% in late June, the biggest rate move since 2008. But the boost to the forint against the dollar and euro evaporated quickly. This year, Hungary’s currency has fallen about 20% against the dollar, despite raising its policy rates by 5.35 percentage points.

Granted, the Fed is also focused on inflation right now. But at least it’s not in a game of cat and mouse with any other major central bank. It can try to strike a balance between inflation and economic growth.

US market players are able to contemplate when the Fed might start cutting rates again — the second quarter of 2023 if futures markets are to be believed. This thought exercise is not even on the table for most developing countries right now. Markets have not completely lost faith in the Fed.

