A “couple” of Fed officials suggested that this view should be reinforced by additional comments after the meeting that further rate cuts were “unlikely in the near term” unless the economy slowed significantly.

The consensus among economists is that the Fed will now pause after cutting rates three times in 2019, with its benchmark rate in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.

