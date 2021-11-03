For one, it would take repeated huge economic data surprises for the Fed to adjust its pace of scaling back asset purchases, which it acknowledged it could do if warranted. This is crucial because Powell has said in no uncertain terms that the central bank wouldn’t consider raising interest rates while still buying any amount of bonds. That means from now through mid-2022, the Fed doesn’t have a policy lever to pull if inflation remains elevated. That scenario is different from the one for the Bank of Canada, which ended quantitative easing last month and opened the door for a rate increase as early as January if necessary (though Bloomberg Economics expects the first one will come in July).