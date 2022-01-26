The Fed has mighty tools at its disposal, but they are clunky at best. If inflation remains near the highest levels in decades, it can pencil in a fourth interest-rate increase to its dot plot in March or perhaps make clear that starting the balance-sheet runoff is imminent. But the one thing you learn from following the Fed is that this is a drawn-out process: First, a parade of policy makers must make public statements hinting at such a shift, then markets have to get the right message, then Powell or the FOMC minutes must confirm it. The whole pomp and circumstance doesn’t lend itself to being nimble and adaptable.