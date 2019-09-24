The board, which oversees pipeline safety, said in an October 2018 preliminary report that the incident appeared to have been triggered by gas lines that became over-pressurized during a pipeline replacement project. It said Columbia Gas of Massachusetts workers also failed to adequately design and plan the project.

Columbia Gas’ parent company NiSource says it has spent about $1 billion responding to the disaster.

