The Volcker Rule was part of the overhaul of banking regulation approved in the Dodd-Frank Act passed by Congress in 2010 in an effort to curtail excesses that had led to the 2008 financial crisis, the country’s worst banking crisis since the 1930s.
However, President Donald Trump had campaigned in 2016 on rolling back what he saw as over-regulation of the banks that had weighed on the economy by preventing the banks from making loans to qualified borrowers.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.