The new institution will be called Truist Bank, which will have more than $425 billion in assets and will be one of the largest retail bank operators in the South. It will be headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Federal Reserve required BB&T and SunTrust to sell 30 branches and divest $2.4 billion in assets as a condition of the merger.

The deal is expected to close on Dec. 6, the banks said. The new bank will trade under the stock ticker “TFC” on the New York Stock Exchange.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD