Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Reserve is running out of good excuses to stay hawkish. Energy costs have retreated; prices of core goods have declined; and the housing market is cooling quickly. The last redoubt of high and volatile prices is the wage-sensitive category of consumer prices dubbed core-services ex-housing: expenditures including medical care, communication services and hair cuts. If you take the Fed’s word for it, the key to taming inflation in that category is to reduce wage pressure.

Yet data released Tuesday suggests that goal might not be as remote as previously thought. Total compensation costs for service-providing industries rose at a 1% pace in the last quarter of 2022, down from a peak of 1.4% earlier in the year. Annualized, that translates into a trend rate of service compensation inflation of around 4.2% — clearly above the 2017-2019 average of 2.8%(1)but moving in the right direction. A continuation of current trends could leave policymakers in a comfortable place relative to service wages in another quarter or two.

Of course, the bigger question is whether too much has been made of wages to start with. Monetary policy has long been guided by the Phillips Curve logic that bringing down inflation entails some trade-off in the form of higher unemployment and a generally weaker labor market. Phillips Curve adherents live in constant fear of a 1970s-style wage-price spiral, in which higher wages prompt companies to raise consumer prices to offset costs, which then forces workers to demand more money in a vicious cycle that can be hard to break.

Advertisement

But there’s no evidence that’s happening. Labor market tightness wasn’t a primary cause of the spike in prices in 2021 and 2022, and inflation has been cooling despite payroll strength. Wages got hot after the fact as workers sought to keep up with a rising cost of living, and there’s a chance — and indeed, some evidence in the data — that compensation trends may simply follow prices as inflation moderates. Nothing is spiraling.

To be sure, many economists predicted — accurately, it turns out — that this first phase of disinflation would prove reasonably easy, and there’s an understandable concern that finishing job and getting moderately high inflation all the way back to 2% will be the real challenge. There, service wages may yet prove to be a key hurdle. In his analysis of wage-price passthrough, Morgan Stanley Chief Global Economist Seth Carpenter wrote this week that service wages may boost core inflation 35 to 50 basis points. In his words, that’s “hardly the stuff of nightmares, but the reason why wringing the last bit of inflation out could be hard.”

For the Fed, the latest data won’t stop policymakers from raising interest rates by 25 basis points in their announcement Wednesday, nor will it — with any likelihood — dissuade them from taking the terminal rate to 4.75% to 5% in March. But if current trends in the ridiculously specific “core services ex-shelter” category continue, the rate-setting committee will be hard-pressed to justify keeping rates high through the end of the year, and financial conditions are likely to ease swiftly before then. Evidence of that could come as soon as Friday, when the market gets its next whiff of wage trends from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly payrolls report. If the Fed wants to keep the cost of credit tight, it may well need a new excuse sooner rather than later — and the next one may have to be even more obscure than the last one.

Advertisement

More From Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• What Recession? Manufacturers Plan to Spend: Brooke Sutherland

• Economists Have Failed Middle-Class Americans: Ludwig & Cornell

• Dumb, Dumber and Leading Economic Indicators: John Authers

(Corrects the likely increase in March for the fed funds rate in the last paragraph.)

(1) Granted, the economy could withstand something slightly higher than that without fueling inflation, assuming productivity growth is strong.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article