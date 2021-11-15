Some measures of inflation expectations are well-anchored and some aren’t. And for those that are, there are reasons for skepticism about their importance. The fact that the five-year, five-year TIPS breakeven rate hasn’t moved up much says little about the nearer term inflation outlook. All it means is that market participants expect that the Fed will eventually do its job and and push inflation back down to 2%. Similarly, the common index of inflation expectations may not be a good guide. Its history only dates back to 1999 and it has never moved much. Is this index a good one to get a timely read on inflation expectations? Or is it a lagging indicator? The jury is out.