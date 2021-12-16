My own take is that the markets’ reactions look a lot less curious if the Fed’s policy announcements and signals are judged not by where the Fed has come from but rather where it should be. Indeed, you need only compare those reactions with what happened on Thursday after the decision by the Bank of England — considered to have led the way among the main central banks in understanding inflation dynamics and their policy implications — to raise interest rates 15 basis points to 0.25%. U.K. 10-year yields rose while stocks pared gains.