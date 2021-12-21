For that reason, bond traders would be wise to pay attention to his latest remarks, in which he said in no uncertain terms that “March is a live meeting for the first rate hike.” He also added that “if we start doing some balance sheet runoff by summer, that’ll take some pressure off, you don’t have to raise rates quite as much. … My view is we should start doing that by summer.” That’s about as clear a policy road map as investors are going to get from any Fed official. If the economy develops as he expects, Waller is advocating for a rate increase in March, starting the runoff around June, then raising rates in September and December.