Federal Signal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. — OAK BROOK, Ill. — Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $34.6 million.
The company that makes products ranging from street sweepers to toll booth technology for government, industrial and commercial customers posted revenue of $391.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $382.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $120.4 million, or $1.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.43 billion.
Federal Signal expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.15 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.72 billion.
