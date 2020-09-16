Facebook Inc., down $8.90 to $263.52.

The Federal Trade Commission is preparing an antitrust lawsuit against the social media company, according to the Wall Street Journal.

AMC Networks Inc., up $4.41 to $25.18.

The cable company behind the AMC and IFC channels plans to buy back up to $250 million of its own stock.

AD

Kohl’s Corp., up 69 cents to $23.82.

The department store chain will cut 15% of its office workers to save money.

Eastman Kodak Co., up $2.28 to $8.51.

AD

The digital imaging company said an internal investigation concluded that its CEO did not violate insider trading policies.

Spotify Technology SA, down $3.06 to $234.85.

The company faces more competition after Amazon Music launched podcasts for customers in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan.

NextEra Energy Inc., down $15.35 to $280.35.

The energy company will sell $2 billion worth of securities to BofA Securities and Barclays.