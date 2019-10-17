FedEx officials announced in August the company would be investing an additional $450 million into the modernization project, for an expected total investment of more than $1 billion.
The newspaper reports Gov. Bill Lee signed a bill this year giving FedEx more than $20 million in tax breaks for the hub. It’s scheduled for completion in 2025.
