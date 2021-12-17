There were 11 million job openings across the U.S. economy as of October, and workers are still quitting their positions at a near-record rate, according to Labor Department data. Myriad theories have been offered for why that might be, from a wave of early retirements and Covid health concerns to a lack of child-care options and increased competition in a recovering economy. The real answer might be a mix of all of these, but the pandemic also seems to have inspired a rediscovery of self-worth, particularly among lower-income laborers. Few workers proved more essential to the functioning of the U.S. economy than the FedEx and United Parcel Service Inc. delivery drivers and warehouse workers who kept goods flowing to households when many were wary of venturing into physical stores. Their efforts helped drive record sales and reinvigorated the delivery companies’ pricing power. It’s normal that FedEx is paying its workers more — and it can afford to do so.