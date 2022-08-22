Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Investors are eager to understand what’s happening at FedEx Corp.’s Ground unit, which has been the company’s crown jewel of rising sales and profit for a couple of decades. That’s why almost a dozen Wall Street analysts and two big FedEx investors traveled to Las Vegas over the weekend to hear the view of contractors that make the last-mile package deliveries for Ground.

From the earnings trend, investors can see that something is off-kilter. While revenue has jumped more than threefold to $33.2 billion since 2012, operating profit has increased only 50% to $2.6 billion as margins sank by 10 percentage points to 8%. Since 2012, package volume has more than doubled, and the average revenue per package rose to $10.65 from $6.67.

These results raise questions about why margins are falling and why large numbers of Ground’s 6,000 contractors are so upset.

Advertisement

Is this a temporary hiccup from the combination of Covid-19, the Great Resignation and inflation? Is it more of a structural change with the rapid growth of e-commerce and changes FedEx made to cope with that trend? Do the inefficiencies at Ground lie with the contractors or FedEx? Do contractors make too much money? After all, FedEx’s contractor model has spawned several absentee owners.

These are all valid questions. Unfortunately, the answers differ depending on whether you ask FedEx, an upset contractor or a satisfied one. And, yes, there are many of those. One sure method of gauging the health of FedEx Ground is the trend of payments the unit makes to cover for failing contractors. For now, that information is closely guarded but should be made available to investors.

Keep in mind that FedEx operates two distinct package networks. In contrast to Express, which owns the planes and trucks to move packages and hires all workers including drivers to handle them, Ground doesn’t own any vehicles or have any drivers on payroll. Instead, the unit pays contractors to take packages from a FedEx facility to the final customer and the reverse for package pickup.At the contractor gathering in Las Vegas, Spencer Patton, who organized it, didn’t make a firebrand speech to rile these small-business owners into action. Instead, he said that he loves FedEx Ground. If FedEx Ground does well, then contractors do well and vice versa, he said. Most contractors feel this way and don’t want to blow up the business, but they want to earn like it was 2012 and not 2022.

Advertisement

Patton did touch on three key factors about why contractors are in a rebellious mood. With a bit of a wink and a nod to antitrust laws, he said it would be up to other contractors whether to follow his lead. Judging by the applause during his speech and the standing ovation at the end, there are likely hundreds willing to follow him.

First, he repeated a statement that without a change to make the contracts more lucrative for his businesses — he operates about 225 trucks in 10 states — he wouldn’t be able to continue operating past Nov. 25. That’s a serious threat because the date falls just before Black Friday kicks off the heaviest package delivery season.

The second point was that he would evaluate carefully the so-called Schedule K amendment to each contract that comes every year. This document sets the parameters for how much contractors should make during peak season and the number of extra trucks needed to meet holiday demand. Last year’s Schedule K was a disaster because December’s volume ended up well below forecast, leaving many contractors with too many vehicles and without the so-called surge payments that fund the costs of extra rental trucks and drivers. Many contractors lost money during the 2021 peak season, which can provide a third of annual profit.

Advertisement

This year’s Schedule K, which FedEx Ground is likely to deliver this week, needs to be a generous offer or Patton won’t sign it, he hinted. On the other hand, a good offer on the Schedule K would be a show of goodwill that Ground wants to take care of its contractors, he said. If large numbers of contractors decline to sign their Schedule Ks, it’s a sign that the trouble at FedEx Ground runs deep.

The third point, perhaps, is the most crucial. Patton said he would no longer do contingency work for FedEx Ground for the next three and a half months. Contingency work arises when a contractor isn’t meeting delivery service and FedEx Ground pays a well-performing contractor to send a team of drivers to fix the problem. The amount of contingency work is a thermometer to check on the health of the network. The problem is that FedEx doesn’t share this information. From what contractors say, failures and contingency work are at an all-time high.

With contingency as an option to cover service, FedEx Ground began driving even harder bargains on its contract offers. Several large contractors have already sworn off doing contingency work. That’s why Patton’s announcement that he’s halting contingency work is so significant.

Advertisement

Investors should pressure FedEx to provide a five-year history of these contingency payments because no matter the cause, it’s a sign that something is askew and needs to be fixed, especially as the busiest and most important part of the package delivery year fast approaches.

More From Other Writers at Bloomberg Opinion:

• Want to Slash Your Tax Bill? Buy a Container Ship: Chris Bryant

• Hiring Is Bright Spot in Industrial Earnings: Brooke Sutherland

• FedEx Finds If You Pay Them, They Will Come: Brooke Sutherland

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Thomas Black is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering logistics and manufacturing. Previously, he covered U.S. industrial and transportation companies and Mexico’s industry, economy and government.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article