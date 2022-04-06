FedEx Logistics opens global headquarters in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shipping giant FedEx Corp. said its logistics subsidiary has opened a new global headquarters in downtown Memphis, Tennessee.
FedEx Logistics said it invested more than $50 million to renovate the building.
“Great cities have great buildings,” said Udo Lange, president & CEO of FedEx Logistics. “From this magnificent facility, our employees will collaborate, innovate, and serve our global customers.”
FedEx Corp. is based in Memphis, with operations at Memphis International Airport. A subsidiary of FedEx Corp., FedEx Logistics said it provides air and ocean cargo, warehousing and distribution, customs brokerage and other services to customers.