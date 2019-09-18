FILE- In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo the logo for FedEx appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. FedEx shares tumbled after the delivery giant blamed slowing economic growth and trade tension for a disappointing quarter and cut its forecast of full-year earnings. Shares were down $23.67, or 13.7%, to $149.63 in afternoon trading Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — FedEx shares tumbled after the delivery giant blamed slowing economic growth and trade tension for a disappointing quarter and cut its forecast of full-year earnings.

Shares were down $23.67, or 13.7%, to $149.63 in afternoon trading Wednesday. That’s the stock’s worst one-day percentage drop since the depths of the recession in 2008.

FedEx is hurt by a slowdown in international air shipping and higher costs in its ground-delivery business.

The company said late Tuesday that profit fell 11% to $745 million in its fiscal first quarter, missing Wall Street expectations. It predicted full-year adjusted earnings of $11 to $13 per share, well below analysts’ $14.68 prediction.

UBS analyst Thomas Wadewitz says pressure on FedEx profit margins is likely to increase and there’s no relief in sight for high capital spending.

