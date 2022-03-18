The steelmaker gave investors a disappointing first-quarter profit forecast.

Moderna Inc., up $10.67 to $178.93.

The drug developer asked U.S. regulators to authorize a fourth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine for adults.

Bank of America Corp., down 13 cents to $42.90.

Bond yields slipped and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp., down 21 cents to $52.30.

The bank expects a loss of $100 million in revenue during the quarter because of its pullback from business in Russia.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc., down $2.09 to $312.51.

The photovoltaic products maker priced a stock offering at a discount to its previous closing price.

Tesla Inc., up $33.79 to $905.39.