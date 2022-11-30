Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

For much of the past year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has used his marquee speeches to jawbone markets lower to put downward pressure on inflation, making his words the most powerful force in markets. On Wednesday, however, he humbly took a step back and made his most explicit commitment yet to let the data do most of the talking.

Until recently, of course, Powell and his colleagues on the Fed’s rate-setting committee have been singularly focused on getting financial conditions tighter — and fast. At his policy speech in August in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, he methodically neutered every dovish narrative circulating on Wall Street at the time. Now, though, policymakers are starting to slow the pace of tightening, including the sort that happens through expectations management. That’s the right approach as the Fed tries to feel its way around in the dark for a level of financial and economic conditions that will bring inflation back under control, ideally without walloping the labor market.

Policymakers might be close to that level, but frankly, they might not. They’re facing one of the most perplexing economic environments in decades, and their forecasts have repeatedly been wrong about inflation. Even the hard data itself has delivered a series of headfakes, and Powell has settled on fighting high and volatile prices until the evidence delivers incontrovertible evidence that they’ve been slayed.Speaking at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday, Powell checked the shock and awe at the door and instead offered one of his most candid assessments yet of how little he knew about the path forward. Responding to a question about why the Fed hadn’t chosen a more aggressive path, he said:

We’re in a position where the right thing to do is to move really quickly, as we have, and now slow down and get to that place where we think we need to be. And by the way, there’s high uncertainty around that. You know we have a broad set of thoughts about where that destination might be, but we could be wrong. It could be higher than that, it could even be lower than that. We’ll have to see.

So where, then, should markets look for hints about the trajectory of monetary policy if not from Powell himself? The answer, as Powell laid out in his remarks, is mostly in the economic data. The Fed wants to see:

• Economic growth running “well below” its longer-run trend (check)

• Healing supply chains and easing goods inflation (check)

• Signs of easing housing inflation from forward -ooking data on new leases (check)

• A cooling labor market that’s consistent with 2% inflation, especially in the wage-sensitive service sector (not there yet)

Clearly, there are many reasons to be optimistic about that checklist. In a sense, the Fed just needs to see durability in the first three trends, and the only significant source of enduring frustration seems to be the labor market. Even there, you could argue that Powell went with a cautious reading of the data (he displayed a chart that showed the 4.7% year-on-year change in average hourly earnings, but if you annualize the data from the past three months, it suggests a pace of around 3.9%).(1)

It’s understandable, then, that stocks and bonds registered such a positive reaction to Powell’s remarks. The S&P 500 Index reached its highest closing level since Sept. 12, while yields on 10-year Treasury bonds fell 11 basis points to 3.63%. Are they getting ahead of themselves? It’s certainly conceivable, but we’ll find out empirically in the next several weeks when the Labor Department publishes new data on employment and earnings Friday and then the consumer price index on Dec. 13. Powell may have relinquished some of his ability to move markets at will, but the data is taking on even more weight than before.

(1) I assume policymakers would probably like to see trend wage growth running at less than 3.5%, assuming a 2% inflation target and a return to something like 1.5% productivity growth, a relatively generous assumption. On Wednesday, Powell said the pace of wage growth was 1.5 to 2 percentage points too high based on the year-over-year readings of the employment cost index and average hourly earnings, which puts him somewhat close to this framework.

