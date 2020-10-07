The move follows a settlement agreement between Citigroup and the Federal Reserve’s board of governors that calls for the bank to address “significant ongoing deficiencies” in how it has responded to prior orders for it to fix its bank management protocols, including its anti-money laundering compliance program.
Citigroup issued a statement saying it is committed to addressing regulators’ complaints and is working on ways to strengthen its internal controls, infrastructure and governance.
