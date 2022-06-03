Placeholder while article actions load

The Federal Reserve’s extraordinarily narrow path to taming inflation without driving up unemployment and tipping the economy into recession is looking a little bit wider. Inflation has surged to the worst in 40 years mainly because consumer demand is outstripping relatively scarce goods and services, while the labor market is so hot that there are two jobs available for every unemployed person, resulting in steep wage gains. The ideal path to more sustainable wage growth and, hopefully, slower inflation entails enticing more workers back into the labor force, including older workers who took early retirement during the pandemic, while nudging companies to slow hiring without necessarily firing workers.

That’s a difficult needle to thread, and monetary policy in the form of adjusting interest rates higher is a blunt tool for such a precise job. Yet that’s the way it’s playing out – at least this month. Just a couple of days after reporting the biggest drop in job openings since April 2020, the Labor Department said Friday that the unemployment rate held steady at 3.6% in May for the third month, while the labor force participation rate edged higher, helped by signs that workers 55 and older are returning to the workforce. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings rose 0.3% from a month earlier, the same as in April and below the 0.4% economists forecast. Although that pace may still be too hot for the Fed, it’s trending lower and isn’t that far from the pre-Covid monthly average of 0.2%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

It’s probably unrealistic to think unemployment will stay this low with the economy cooling, but it doesn’t have to jump either. Consider a presentation that Fed Governor Christopher Waller delivered Monday on the relationship between job vacancies and the unemployment rate, known as the Beveridge curve. Speaking to a group at Goethe University in Frankfurt, Waller explained how a decline in aggregate demand could reduce vacancies and push unemployment “only somewhat” higher along his version of the curve.

The Beveridge curve is, of course, downward sloping because vacancies rarely drop without unemployment rising a bit. Yet in Waller’s model – which he says in the footnotes to the presentation doesn’t constitute a forecast – the job vacancy rate could return to January 2019 levels without pushing unemployment too far above 4%. In other words, it’s unlikely – at least theoretically – that the US can keep unemployment as low as it is today, but it doesn’t necessarily have to surge higher either.

Here’s Waller with the caveats:

Now, it’s certainly possible, even probable, that influences on the unemployment rate other than vacancies will change going forward. In terms of the equations we have been discussing, layoffs could increase somewhat, instead of staying constant. Matching efficiency could also improve or deteriorate. The vacancy rate could also change more or less than I have assumed. Thus, I’m not arguing that the unemployment rate will end up exactly as the Beveridge curve I’ve drawn suggests. But I do think it quite plausible that the unemployment rate will end up in the vicinity of what the Beveridge curve currently predicts.

The federal funds rate is a blunt a tool that works to cool demand with a substantial lag, leaving policy makers with poor precision and equally bad visibility. Policy makers may set out to trim a few job openings and end up bulldozing entire businesses instead. What’s more, all bets are off if the world is hit with a new inflationary shock from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine or another unforeseen factor. But Waller has outlined a theoretical framework by which the hot labor market could cool without too many workers getting hurt, and the latest data will help to keep the dream alive.

