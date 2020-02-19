Still, “a number of downside risks remained prominent,” officials said, including the coronavirus, which “had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook.”

The minutes of the Fed’s meeting, released with their usual three-week lag, showed that officials were ready to keep key rate at a range of 1.5% to 1.75% for the foreseeable future. Rates at that level would help the U.S. economy withstand any threats from slower growth overseas, policymakers said, and help push inflation back to the Fed’s 2% objective.