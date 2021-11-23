By most measures, the economy has fared quite well this year, even though high prices have undercut Americans’ confidence in it and made it harder for many households to afford food, fuel and other necessities. On Monday, while introducing Powell and his nominee for vice chair — Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors — Biden declared that the U.S. economy has “gone from an economy that was shut down to an economy that’s leading the world in economic growth.” He credited his own policies and the Fed’s as well.