The Argus Leader reports that Asfora performed complex spinal surgeries that shouldn’t have been done and that left at least one patient partially paralyzed.
Sanford Health settled a whistleblower lawsuit for $20 million in penalties last month. The hospital system was accused of allowing Asfora to defraud the government, but it denied wrongdoing or liability under the settlement.
Asfora has denied any wrongdoing.
