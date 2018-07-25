SAN DIEGO — Felony charges are expected to be dropped against an attorney representing marijuana businesses in a case that stood out because of the aggressive tactics employed by the San Diego district attorney.

In an agreement signed Monday, the district attorney’s office has agreed to allow attorney Jessica McElfresh instead to plead guilty to a misdemeanor.

McElfresh was accused of helping a client hide evidence of marijuana manufacturing. She denied the allegations.

According to the agreement, McElfresh promises to plead guilty in 12 months instead to violating San Diego’s municipal code.

Lawyers in the burgeoning business are in a legal gray zone where the drug is permitted in California but illegal under federal law.

This story has been corrected to reflect that charges will be dropped — not have been dropped.

