Giorgia Meloni, the head of the hard-right Brothers of Italy, is flying high in polls ahead of Italy’s general election next month. In fact, she can already picture herself sitting at Palazzo Chigi, the beautiful 16th-century palace in the heart of Rome that’s home to the Italian premier. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Meloni recently told Fox Business that becoming prime minister would be the honor of a lifetime. It certainly would be. Meloni could be Italy’s first female head of government since the republic was reinstituted after the Second World War in 1946. In a country known for its high testosterone, this would be a historic achievement.

But would Meloni actually advance women’s cause in Italy? Her record suggest that, at best, she’ll act like it’s not a real issue. At worst, if she panders to her party’s hardline, her time in office could be a major setback for Italian feminists.

One clue will come from how she refers to her premiership. Would she be: Meloni, il Presidente del Consiglio, as the office is formally known? Or la Presidente? For those who don’t speak Italian, the difference may seem small — but it is an important one.

When it comes to politics, Italy has a longstanding tradition of referring to female politicians using the male form of titles. It symbolizes centuries in which men almost exclusively controlled power. There was no need to clarify gender in one’s language — you just assumed it was a man in command.

Although there has been a push in recent years to incorporate the female version of professional titles and positions of power, the old ways linger. It is not uncommon to hear il ministro — instead of la ministra — for a female minister on TV. In print, the head of Italy’s Senate, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, appears on all official communication under the male form: Il Presidente.

Perhaps this all sounds inconsequential. However, such linguistic quirks within the national discourse point to a much larger problem with female representation in Italian politics.

Aside from Meloni, the rest of the party heads — from the most progressive forces to the right — are men. And then you have Silvio Berlusconi, leader of the Forza Italia. His troubles involving women — from a public divorce to the infamous bunga bunga parties — would have ended his career elsewhere; in Italy, it added to his bravado. Times have changed since Berlusconi’s Italy, but its legacy runs deep.

Therein lies the irony surrounding Giorgia Meloni. If she does take the top job, she would be carrying the Italian right to a pioneering female premiership — escorted by Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini, leader of the League party, who played the alpha male while serving as interior minister. As for the left, a Meloni premiership would rob them of their aspiration to break the glass ceiling, though that’s a hard thing to achieve when you don’t promote women. And then there are the feminists, who make a good point: Being a woman does not automatically make one a supporter of women.

Meloni, who made headlines for having a baby out of wedlock, knows firsthand the prejudice and barriers Italian women face. She has talked at length about the discrimination she encountered when running for mayor of Rome while pregnant in 2016. Yet her policies on how to avoid such discrimination are obscure.

She is against female quotas in professional contests. The criticism is gender would trump talent, and she prefers to focus on merit — but she concedes that women have to work twice as hard in order to be as successful as men. At a recent rally, she lashed out at gender ideology, abortion and what she called the LGBT lobby. She later said her tone was off, but did not apologize.

For Italy, this isn’t just a political problem. The country has one of the lowest female labor participation rates among rich countries. Only 55% of Italian women who can work actually work, according to a study by UniCredit published last year, which suggests bolstering female participation is good for growth and a matter of social justice. When compared to Spain, Italy trails by more than 10 percentage points in terms of its female workforce. As someone who knows both countries well, going from Madrid to Rome at times feels like turning back the clock 15 years. (By the way, in Spanish, female ministers are ministras and the boss is la presidenta.)

In their joint policy manifesto, the Italian right, led by Meloni, barely mentions these issues. There are no references to closing the gender pay gap or fostering equal economic opportunities, especially after having a child. In fact, the only brief reference to women in the 17-page document published last week is dedicating more resources to combat domestic violence. It’s a stark picture for Italian women: According to data from the interior ministry, 75 women have been killed due to domestic violence so far this year, an increase of 4% compared with last year.

Meloni has made no secret of her ambition for power. “Whether it’s competing on go-karts or politics, I have to win,” she once said. But if she does, she will have a responsibility to make sure Italian women win too. After all, being la Presidente would indeed be the honor of a lifetime.

