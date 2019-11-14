The Roma and the SF90 Stradale, the carmaker’s first production plug-in hybrid, represent new segments for Ferrari.

Commercial Director Enrico Galliera said that the Roma is designed “for people who would like to drive a sports car, or a Ferrari, but are afraid of Ferrari and sportscars.”

The Roma will be priced at over 200,000 euros ($220,000), and the first deliveries will be made by summer.

