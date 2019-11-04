Stryker Corp., down $7.60 to $205.17

The medical device maker is buying Wright Medical for about $5.4 billion, including debt.

Ferrari NV, up $8.61 to $169.99

The luxury sports car maker raised its revenue forecast after reporting surprisingly good third-quarter profits.

Insperity Inc., down $36.29 to $71.38

The human resources company reported disappointing third-quarter profit.

Bank of America Corp., up 60 cents to $32.40

Rising bond yields, which help banks charge more lucrative interest rates on loans, boosted bank stocks.

2U Inc., up $2.55 to $21.18

The education software company is being pushed by an activist investor to consider a sale, according to media reports.

Pattern Energy Group Inc., down 69 cents to $27.11

The power company is being bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.

