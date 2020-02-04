Ferrari upgraded its revenue forecast to over 4.1 billion euros, from 3.8 billion euros outlined in its business plan.

Shipments to the Americas shrank by 3% to 2,900 vehicles, which Ferrari said was part of a planned geographic shift. At the same time, shipments to the largest market, Europe and the Middle East, rose by 16%, to 4,895 vehicles, and to greater China by 20% to 836 cars.

Engine revenue was down by a third due to lower sales at Maserati.

The company said fourth-quarter profits dropped 13% percent to 166 million euros.