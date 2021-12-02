In Mississippi, the immediate effect would be minimal, since the Jackson Women’s Health Organization provides abortions only until the 16-week mark. More broadly, however, the effect could be immense. During arguments on Dec. 1, the court showed little interest in replacing viability with a new legal test, and even abortion-rights advocates didn’t suggest an alternative. So a ruling in Mississippi’s favor could clear the way for much earlier prohibitions, by Mississippi and other states with Republican-led governments. More than 20 states have laws already on the books, ready for the day Roe v. Wade is rolled back, that would ban some or all pre-viability abortions. Mississippi itself passed a separate, more stringent ban on abortions after six weeks, which so far has been blocked in court, and it is one of 12 states with trigger laws that would automatically kick in if Roe is overturned and bar almost all abortions.