Enrollment declines earlier in the decade were entirely among older students, and a big part of the explanation seems to have been that Indiana’s unemployment rate fell from 9.1% in early 2011 to 3.1% at the end of 2019. “At our campus and similar regional campuses, it looks like every one-percentage-point change in the unemployment rate leads to a 5% change in enrollment,” IU Northwest economics professor Micah Pollak told me in 2019. Now the state unemployment rate is 4.1%, but for one group in particular — the group with by far the biggest enrollment decline this fall — the job picture is better than it has been in decades.