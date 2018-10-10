Security guards stand outside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. Turkey said Tuesday it will search the consulate as it investigates why journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a contributor to the Washington Post, vanished there Oct. 2, an extraordinary probe of a diplomatic post amid Turkish officials’ fears the writer had been killed inside the building. Saudi officials said he left the building unharmed. (Lefteris Pitarakis/Associated Press)

ISTANBUL — The fiancée of a missing Saudi contributor to The Washington Post is asking President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump to “help shed light” on his disappearance.

In a column published Wednesday by the Post, Hatice Cengiz wrote: “I also urge Saudi Arabia, especially King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to show the same level of sensitivity and release CCTV footage from the consulate.”

Writer Jamal Khashoggi, who had written critically about Prince Mohammed and the kingdom, vanished Oct. 2 while on a trip to the consulate to get paperwork so he could be married to Cengiz.

Turkish officials say they fear Khashoggi was killed, an allegation dismissed as “baseless” by Saudi Arabia.

Turkey said Tuesday it would search the Saudi Consulate. Saudi officials haven’t acknowledged that.

