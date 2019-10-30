Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry. Talks this year with another French carmaker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.

