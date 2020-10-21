“When Mack comes on line at the end of first quarter next year, we’ll have a better sense of exactly what the solid numbers are related to our facilities in Macomb County, the city of Detroit and other cities,” Fiat Chrysler external affairs manager Ron Stallworth told reporters Wednesday.
Under the $108 million land development deal between Fiat Chrysler and the city, the automaker said it would give Detroit residents first crack at applying for good-paying jobs at its new plant.
Laid-off and temporary Fiat Chrysler workers got to apply first. Detroit residents then were considered before the jobs were opened up to others.
Pay will start at $17 per hour and can climb to $28 per hour, Mayor Mike Duggan said.
About 3,400 of those hired have agreed to fill vacancies at other Fiat Chrysler facilities as supplemental workers at lower pay until the Mack plant opens next year.
When the automaker approached the city about the supplemental workers, Duggan said “that’s jobs for Detroiters. We’ll take that on.”
