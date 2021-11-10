Commenting on the Belarus-Poland border crisis, Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, trolled that Poland should accept a few thousand “grateful Iraqis” as penance for its soldiers’ participation in U.S.-led operations in Iraq. That’s not much more than the mockery of a malicious clown — it’s not as if Russia welcomed with open arms the Syrians who fled towns and villages flattened by Russian bombing raids. But, just like Russia or, say, Turkey, the European countries that have taken part in the U.S. wars in the Middle East do share a moral responsibility to the wars’ victims. It doesn’t necessarily matter to people driven from their homes whether a country fought on the right or the wrong side; the immediate, unbearable misery is what matters. And if people’s happiness — not defined narrowly as the happiness of natural-born citizens — is among a country’s goals, it should not be averse to helping out.Speaking of Turkey: Though it has been accused of weaponizing migrants, too, and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has used them as a bargaining chip for billions of euros in EU financial support, it’s generally doing its bit. At an economic price that’s more significant to it than, say, to Germany, it houses the world’s biggest refugee population of 3.7 million. Muslim solidarity — essentially just a rhetorical wrapper around human compassion — has at least as much to do with this as the EU cash.