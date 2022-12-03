Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In the aftermath of deadly mass shootings, including recent massacres in Colorado and Virginia, political partisans tend to follow a familiar playbook: progressives demand tighter gun safety laws, while conservatives emphasize the need to focus on mental health — and little progress is made on either front. Even when it comes to data about mental health and guns, each side points to their own preferred sources to make their case. To try to break through the partisanship, I spoke with Dr. Megan Ranney, Deputy Dean at the Brown University School of Public Health, emergency room physician, and Chief Research Officer for the American Foundation for Firearm Injury Reduction in Medicine. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Sarah Green Carmichael: What does the data say about the link between gun deaths and mental illness?

Dr. Megan Ranney, deputy dean, Brown University School of Public Health: As a firearm injury prevention researcher and as an emergency physician, I think of the gun death epidemic in the US as consisting of mass shootings, homicides, suicides and unintentional gun deaths. Mass shootings and unintentional deaths make up the smallest percentage. In an average year, 50 to 60% of gun deaths are suicides; around 40% are homicides.

Advertisement

There is obviously a link between mental illness and firearm suicide, and there’s a clear link between firearm homicide and substance use — people who shoot another person often do so under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Substance abuse is a type of mental health disorder.

For mass shootings, the data are not completely clear. I know it’s difficult to imagine that those folks somehow are not ill. People who commit mass shootings may have a slightly higher rate of mental illness than the average population, particularly when it’s a mass shooting accompanied by suicide. But the biggest predictor of committing a mass shooting is a prior history of violence, including domestic violence.

SGC: What are the other predictors?

MR: Having made threats or being in an acute crisis, particularly an acute workplace crisis — many of the mass shootings nationally are workplace-related, as we saw in the Nov. 22 Walmart shooting, or they are intimate-partner related. There are also going to be mass shooters whose motives we don’t know, as with the 2017 Las Vegas shooting. But it is rare for there to be a mass shooting where there is not some signal of intent to harm ahead of the shooting. The unifying factor is an intent to harm oneself or others and easy access to a firearm.

Advertisement

SGC: I’ve seen research that said that mass shooters are no more likely to have been diagnosed with a mental disorder than anyone else. But I’ve also seen other research that suggest that many do have pre-existing mental health problems that should have been diagnosed. Each side points at different studies to back up their argument. Is there a way of reconciling some of the different claims?

MR: Two things here. The fact that we have inconsistency points to the fact that we’ve had almost no research on firearm injury risk factors for the past 24 years. From 1996 until 2020, there was no funding given to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to fund firearm injury prevention research. NIH also had virtually no funding. So we absolutely have insufficient data on firearm injuries and deaths, and that’s multiplied for mass shootings. Getting accurate data is virtually impossible. One of the best sources of data on firearm injuries and deaths is a nonprofit group called the Gun Violence Archive that pulls media reports about shootings from around the country.

The other thing is, are we going to blame a mass shooting on the fact that someone was mentally ill and should have gotten treatment, or someone who should have recognized a red flag? We don’t want to label or stigmatize mental illness or imply that those folks are somehow all at risk of becoming a shooter. That does a huge disservice to the large percentage of our population that is struggling with mental illness and may worsen the chance they getting treatment.

Advertisement

SGC: Mental health advocates will often point out that people with serious mental illness are more likely to be the victim of violence rather than the perpetrators. Can you unpack that a little bit more?

MR: Partly due to the insufficiency of our current mental health systems in the US, many people with serious mental illness are in an unstable housing situation and are living with lower income levels, and are often in environments where there are higher levels of crime. And folks with serious mental illness can serve as easy targets. It’s quite common to read about someone or a group beating up a man who’s unconscious, or a woman with mental illness being sexually assaulted. Mental illness will sometimes impair their ability to stay safe and also make them a target for bullying.

SGC: Does the US have a higher rate of mental health issues than other countries? Or maybe a higher rate of untreated mental health issues than in other countries? I’ve also seen competing data on this question.

Advertisement

MR: The preponderance of data suggests that the US has no higher level of mental illness than other countries. And you didn’t ask this, but it’s worth mentioning, that in general — although there’s some debate — we don’t have a higher level of non-firearm violence than other countries. What we do have are fewer providers of mental health than other high-income countries. According to Health Affairs Today, nationally only 28% of the need for mental health practitioners has been met.

SGC: With some of the shootings we’ve seen this year, it seems like red flag laws should have separated those shooters from their guns before they were able to use them — they were clearly exhibiting signs of distress and danger. Do red flag laws work?

MR: Red flag laws are still relatively new, but the preponderance of evidence suggests that red flag laws are associated with a decrease in firearm suicide. And there are lots of anecdotes that red flag laws do prevent mass shootings — although mass shootings are relatively rare on a per capita basis, so it’s much more difficult to evaluate that correlation.

Advertisement

One of the big [challenges] with red flag laws is that they’re not used, despite there being clear evidence of threat — as was the case in last month’s nightclub shooting in Colorado. And so to me, one of the biggest takeaways is that policy is only one part of the solution. We can pass all the laws in the world, but if law enforcement officers don’t know about them, and don’t know how to use them, or if community members have not bought into those laws, they don’t make a difference.

SGC: If there is one gun-related mental health approach or policy that we should be investing in, what would that be?

MR: I’ll give you three. One is expanding awareness of red flag laws in the 19 states that have them — expanding knowledge about how to do something if someone you love is showing signs of being at high risk of hurting themselves or others.

Advertisement

The second is increasing the ability for people to safely store a firearm outside of their home when they or a loved one are in crisis. Sometimes people are hesitant to go to the police and activate a red flag law, so having other safe storage options is really important.

Third, strengthening restrictions around access to firearms for people who’ve had domestic violence misdemeanor or felony convictions, or even a short-term domestic violence restraining order. Although women make up a minority of firearm deaths, most of those deaths are domestic-violence related. And again, so many mass shootings are related to a conflict with an intimate partner. Reducing access to firearms for people who abuse their partners is such a simple and important step.

SGC: After Uvalde, the Biden administration helped cobble together a bill to invest in mental health called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. Mental health seems like the only common ground where something can actually get done, so it seems a shame not to at least do something. At the same time, I find myself wondering: Is this actually the most effective way to reduce the number of gun deaths in the US?

Advertisement

MR: Expanding mental health treatment is important for so, so many reasons. But it’s not sufficient.

SGC: Is there a part of the conversation about mental health and guns you feel has been overlooked?

MR: The part of the conversation that’s missing when we talk about mental illness as a driver of firearm injury, is the other side of it — the impact. We know that exposure to firearm injury and death increases rates of depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress and substance use in the communities where that violence has taken place. That’s true whether it’s homicide, suicide, a mass shooting, or even those unintentional injuries and deaths. As an emergency physician, I see it firsthand. There is nothing as horrible as telling a family member that their loved one has been shot and killed. The devastation of that family has a ripple effect that lasts for years. That’s also true for schoolkids who live near in a community where there’s lots of shootings, or people in a community where a mass shooting has happened. And so when we talk about the relationship between mental health and firearm injury, I want us to also pay attention to that.

Advertisement

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Can Mass Shootings Be Foiled?: Sarah Green Carmichael

• Why Do Some States Have More Gun Violence Than Others?: Francis Wilkinson

• The US Is Making Progress on Gun Safety. Keep Pushing: The Editors

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Sarah Green Carmichael is a Bloomberg Opinion editor. Previously, she was managing editor of ideas and commentary at Barron’s and an executive editor at Harvard Business Review, where she hosted “HBR IdeaCast.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article