Figs: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — SANTA MONICA, Calif. — Figs Inc. (FIGS) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $3.4 million. The Santa Monica, California-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 5 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The health care apparel company posted revenue of $144.9 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.8 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $21.2 million, or 11 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $505.8 million.

