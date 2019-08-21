Finally, some investor pushback.

Germany’s auction of 30-year bonds on Wednesday was a dud, with less than half the amount available selling. Only 824 million euros ($914 million) was placed out of a possible 2 billion euros, with the Bundesbank taking the balance – which it will gradually filter out into the secondary market over time.

It was a world first for any country to sell a bond maturing in three decades time at a negative yield. The sale, done in a regular monthly auction, was priced at -0.11%, more than 40 basis points lower than its July equivalent. This had all been flagged up by the yield on Germany’s existing 30-year bond falling below zero at the start of August.

There has been a huge scramble for long-duration bonds across Europe, and indeed globally, as investors worry about the possibility of recession and seek some kind of haven. This is the first real sign of indigestion.

It’s not even as it this was a particularly expensive offer – at least in relative terms in what is admittedly an entirely crazy market just now. How can a zero-coupon 30-year bond ever be considered cheap? Well, -0.11% for Wednesday’s offer is a lot better than the -0.67% for Germany’s benchmark 10-year bund. The pain is all relative in the bond world at the moment, and some investors like long duration bonds because their value goes up disproportionately compared to shorter-term notes when yields are falling.

Indeed, it would be foolhardy to call this as the end of the sub-zero debt bubble, and brave to rush into going short on bonds.

With the whole of the German yield curve (the interest on all of its different duration bonds) still negative – as much as -0.95% at the three-year maturity – this is the new normal. Investors had best get used to it, especially with the European Central Bank readying a new stimulus package at its next meeting in September. That is likely to involve renewed bond buying, including purchase of long-dated German bunds.

This negative yield auction may have been a step too far now but with ever more of the best quality assets being sucked up by the ECB, demand will return soon enough – especially if economic weakness persists.

