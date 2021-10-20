More than 2,600 organizations support the global Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures(2), with more than 1,000 joining in the past year. The TFCD, which aims to standardize the metrics companies provide on their environmental impact, said in its annual report earlier this month that more than half of the 1,650 firms it surveyed now disclose climate-related risks to their businesses. Those efforts, combined with the work of the International Financial Reporting Standards Foundation, which governs global accounting rules, mean the corporate world is moving toward a unified standard of reporting requirements.