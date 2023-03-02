How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 3/2/2023

Stocks closed higher on Wall Street for the first time in three days, even as bond yields climb to tighten the squeeze on Wall Street.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 29.96 points, or 0.8%, to 3,981.35.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 341.73 points, 1%, to 33,003.57.
The Nasdaq composite rose 83.50 points, or 0.7%, to 11,462.98.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 4.23 points, or 0.2%, to 1,902.66.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 11.31 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is up 186.65 points, or 0.6%.
The Nasdaq is up 68.04 points, or 0.6%.
The Russell 2000 is up 12.17 points, or 0.6%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 141.85 points, or 3.7%.
The Dow is down 143.68 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 996.50 points, or 9.5%.
The Russell 2000 is up 141.41 points, or 8%.