Last week, Alpine started trading on Nasdaq -- a milestone that Gallagher and dozens of others had predicted would send the price upward. After a quick surge above $5 a share, the stock is back around $3. Other of Gallagher’s “must owns” have fared worse. SpectraScience Inc. gained 300% amid his avid tweeting — even though the company, according to the complaint, appeared to be out of business and had failed for more than three years to file required documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The stock is currently worthless.